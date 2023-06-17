Man arrested after unloaded gun found in Cambridge
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, after a gun was found in Galt.
Police said the unloaded firearm was found on June 13 around 5:30 a.m. in the Ainslie Street South area.
At the time, police said officers were looking to speak to a man believed to have been in the area at the time on the incident.
On Saturday, police said a man was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Careless storage
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Tampered serial number
- Five counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order
