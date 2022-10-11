Man arrested after vehicle robbery on Kawacatoose First Nation: Punnichy RCMP

Sask. RCMP arrested a man following a robbery incident that resulted in a truck being stolen near Kawacatoose First Nation.

At around 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, Punnichy RCMP received reports of a robbery on the Kandahar Grid on the north end of Kawacatoose First Nation, approximately 137 kilometres north of Regina.

According to an RCMP news release, a man threatened a driver with a knife and proceeded to steal their vehicle. The driver was not hurt during the incident.

RCMP began searching for the suspect. At around 5 p.m., the man was found and arrested by officers of the Southey RCMP detachment.

The suspect initially gave a false name to police.

The 30-year-old man from Kawacatoose First Nation faces several charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court in Regina on Nov. 1.