Man arrested after VicPD receives reports of gunshots in downtown Victoria

A man carrying a replica handgun was arrested in Victoria on Monday after police received reports of an armed man "firing a handgun" outside of a supportive housing facility.

The incident was reported to 911 just before 4 a.m. at a building in the 800-block of Johnson Street.

"When officers arrived, they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description standing outside the building, firing what appeared to be a handgun while several people fled the area," said Victoria police in a release Wednesday.

Police say that a responding officer watched the man place the item into his pocket. When officers then tried to tell the man to raise his hands, he reportedly refused and reached into his pockets.

VicPD officers then fired a beanbag shotgun and Taser at the man, which was "partially effective," according to VicPD. Another officer then tackled the man and placed him into handcuffs.

Officers proceeded to search the man and reportedly found a "compressed-air-powered handgun" and a knife.

Once the man was in custody, he told police that he had used opioids and was displaying signs of an overdose, according to VicPD.

"Patrol officers gave the man naloxone and medical care until B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics attended and transported the man to hospital for treatment of the overdose and examination of potential injuries," said Victoria police on Wednesday.

Throughout the incident, the man received non-life-threatening injuries but did not require further medical care, according to VicPD.

Police say the replica handgun and knife were seized and the man was later released on conditions, including a ban on possessing any kind of weapon.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.