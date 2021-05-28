Man arrested after violent attempted carjacking in Victoria

Police say a man is in custody after he attempted to steal a woman's car in downtown Victoria on Friday morning.

The incident began just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas Street and View Street. At first, police say they received reports of a shirtless man running through traffic, before receiving reports that the man was attempting to pull a woman out of her vehicle.

Police say the driver was stopped at the intersection when the man reached through the woman's driver-side window and attempted to force her out of the car.

During the incident, police say multiple bystanders intervened, prompting the man to flee the area. One bystander who helped scare the man off then followed him and gave police real-time updates of the man's location and description.

Based on the information, VicPD officers were able to locate the man in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue and arrest him without further incident.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault, according to Victoria police.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of drug intoxication. Once he is medically cleared, he will be held in police custody until he appears in court.

Investigators say he is facing recommended charges of assault, attempted carjacking and breach of probation that came from a separate recent incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident, or who witnesses the attempted carjacking, is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.