Man arrested after 'violent outburst' at fast food restaurant in Metro Vancouver: RCMP

A 30-year-old man accused of rampaging through a fast food restaurant in Richmond, B.C., and attacking employees this week was "unhappy with the service," according to the RCMP.

In a news release, authorities said an irate customer allegedly assaulted two workers during a "violent outburst" at the Ironwood Plaza shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon, and later fought with two RCMP officers who responded to the incident.

The suspect from neighbouring Delta was eventually arrested and is facing possible charges of mischief over $5,000, assault and assaulting a peace officer, according to Richmond RCMP.

All four of the victims and the suspect suffered minor injuries during the incident, authorities said.

Cpl. Ian Henderson would not confirm whether the incident is the same one that was captured on video and posted online Tuesday evening.

"We are aware that there may be relevant video circulating on social media. However, this investigation is still ongoing and it would be inappropriate to speak to this apparent evidence at this time," Henderson said in a news release.

The video, which appears to begin in the middle of a tense situation, shows an employee at a McDonald's restaurant telling a customer he won't get any food if he's "going to behave like this."

The man then begins knocking over protective barriers, a display case and other equipment while cursing and demanding a refund.

The poster indicated the customer was upset over getting the "wrong order on (a) happy meal."