Man arrested after weapons, drugs seized from Portage la Prairie home: RCMP
RCMP say a man was arrested after a variety of weapons and drugs were seized during the search of a Portage la Prairie home.
According to police, the Emergency Response Team along with the National Weapons Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on Mar. 18 at a home on 1st Street NW in Portage la Prairie, Man.
After searching the home, police seized a handgun, three rifles including one that was sawed off, two sawed off shotguns, a crossbow, and ammunition.
Officers also found 120 grams of methamphetamine, 93 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, as well as cash.
RCMP arrested 27-year-old Sheldon Bazin.
He was charged with:
• Three counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking;
• Possessing a restricted firearm;
• Possessing a prohibited firearm;
• Unsafe storage of a firearm;
• Possessing proceeds of crime;
• Three counts of possessing weapons contrary to orders; and
• Failure to comply.
Bazin was taken into custody. None of the charges have not been proven in court.
