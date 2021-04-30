Man arrested after windows smashed, TV thrown from Victoria residential building

One man has been arrested after windows were smashed and a television was thrown through the window of a suite in a residential building in Victoria.

Police were called to the 1600-block of Quadra St. at around 2 a.m. Friday after multiple 911 calls reported a man throwing rocks through the windows at the building.

When officers arrived they witnessed a man throw a television through a suite window to the ground below, VicPD said in a statement Friday.

The man exited the suite through the window and was confronted by officers and a police dog.

He was taken into custody without incident or injury, according to police.

“While being taken into custody, the man told officers he had committed a mischief at another location in the 800-block of Dunsmir Road in Esquimalt prior to this incident,” VicPD said. “Officers investigated and located damage at that location as well.”

Police say the man was just released last week from a correctional centre in Los Angeles, Calif.

Police are not saying how or when he arrived in Victoria from Los Angeles, but do say that he has connections to the area.

He was briefly taken to police cells and then to hospital when jail staff became concerned for his mental health.

“No one was physically harmed in the incidents, but the cost of the damage is estimated to be significant,” police said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.