Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.
Police say they were called to a "disturbance" at a home in south Nanaimo around 10 p.m.
When officers arrived at the home, they discovered a woman dead inside.
Shortly after, police say a male suspect was found and arrested without incident.
Investigators are expected to be in the area for at least the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien.
"It's a very thorough investigation involving our forensic members," he said Tuesday.
Police say they're unable to comment on if the suspect and victim were known to each other at this time.
"We're not releasing any further information on this since it's very early in the investigation," said O'Brien.
"We can say we don't believe there's any further risk to the public," he said.
Police say the man was arrested for murder but no charges have been formally laid yet.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
'It's so good to be back': In-person Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations mark step toward healingThe return of in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Windsor was met with excitement after a two-year pandemic pause.
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca ContoisOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifiesThe jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C.'s Amanda Todd heard testimony that the her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?There’s a debate on Parliament Hill on whether the time has come to end the virtual meetings started during the pandemic.
-
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month markSearch crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
-
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurantEdmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.
-
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse to perform with Prince’s former band at TD Toronto JazzFestIt’ll be a few more months before the Raptors are back in action, but Coach Nick nurse is set to hit the stage at TD Toronto JazzFest this weekend.