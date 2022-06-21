Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.

Police say they were called to a "disturbance" at a home in south Nanaimo around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered a woman dead inside.

Shortly after, police say a male suspect was found and arrested without incident.

Investigators are expected to be in the area for at least the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien.

"It's a very thorough investigation involving our forensic members," he said Tuesday.

Police say they're unable to comment on if the suspect and victim were known to each other at this time.

"We're not releasing any further information on this since it's very early in the investigation," said O'Brien.

"We can say we don't believe there's any further risk to the public," he said.

Police say the man was arrested for murder but no charges have been formally laid yet.