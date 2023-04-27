Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted at Guelph bus stop: Police

A Guelph man has been arrested after police say a woman was sexually assaulted while waiting for the bus earlier this month.

Guelph police say it happened around 8:10 a.m. on the morning of April 10.

According to police, the woman was waiting inside a bus stop shelter on Paisley Road near Candlewood Drive when a man she didn’t know sat down beside her and tried to engage her in conversation.

He then sexually assaulted her, police say.

The woman was able to push the assailant off and flee the area. Police say she was not physically injured.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 49-year-old Guelph man and charged him with sexual assault.