Man arrested and charged after shooting black bear near Jasper: Parks Canada

Jasper National Park officials are warning hikers to be on the lookout for a black bear that was shot.

The shooting happened on Saturday near Overlander Trail, about seven kilometres east of the trailhead at Sixth Bridge Day Use Area.

Parks Canada said in an email to CTV News Edmonton that a person reported that their friend shot the bear with a 20-gauge shotgun, after first blasting a warning shot.

Park wardens located blood at the scene but have been unable to find the injured animal.

"An injured bear can be aggressively defensive if you encounter it in close quarters," explained Resource Conservation Manager David Argument.

"So not a great situation for other park users and not even particularly safe for responding staff."

The shooter was arrested and charged, but Parks Canada did not release his name or specify what the charges are.

The area is closed while the search for the animal continues.

It is illegal to carry a gun in Jasper National Park. Officials say hikers should carry bear spray instead.