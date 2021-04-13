Man arrested and charged in 'unprovoked' attack on pregnant woman in Whalley: RCMP

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly pushing a pregnant woman to the ground in Whalley, say Surrey RCMP.

The incident took place on March 23, after the woman went to a bank on 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey, just after 11:30 a.m.

“At that time, an unknown man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground,” reads an RCMP statement from Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

“It appears that this was an unprovoked assault. The victim was taken to an area hospital for care and fortunately, received only minor physical injuries."

On April 10, a man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Police say that members of the public helped identify the man, and that he was arrested in Langley with the assistance of local RCMP.

“Tips from the public not only helped us to identify the suspect, but also helped to bring forward an additional witness,” reads an April 13 update from Sgt. Elenore Sturko.

The man, a 49-year-old with “no fixed address,” has been charged with one count of assault and was remanded to custody, say police.