Man arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Lloydminster death

RCMP have arrested and charged Lance Dwayne Littlewolfe, 35, following the death of a man in Lloydminster on April 17.

Littlewolfe was arrested in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, on April 23 and charged with second-degree murder, according to RCMP.

On April 17, Daxon Levi Hornick-Schmidt, 24, was found dead in Lloydminster. RCMP said an autopsy confirmed the death to be a homicide.

Littlewolfe has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lloydminster on April 26.