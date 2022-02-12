Man arrested, another still at large following assault at Calgary business

Calgary police say one man was arrested in connection with an incident that stemmed from a dispute over COVID-19 public health rules.

Officials tell CTV News they responded to Pinbar, a restaurant on 17 Avenue S.W., for reports of an assault.

They say a staff member was refusing entry to two men who were not willing to put on a face covering to enter the business. As a result, police say one of the men punched the staff member in the face.

They fled the scene but returned while police were attending the call.

The men then got into a fight with the officer, who had to call for back up.

Eventually one of the men, who police say was acting erratically, was arrested and taken to hospital. The other man fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.