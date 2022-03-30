'It's vile': Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as possible hate crime

A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.

Spencer Frey, 19, says the alleged assault occurred at a house party, where several men struck him because he is openly gay.

According to a social media post from Frey's brother, Matthew Maclean, Frey was "sitting in a chair minding his own business" when the attack occurred.

Nanaimo RCMP say the assault ended after friends of Frey intervened.

SUSPECT ARRESTED

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a 19-year-old man for one count of assault, police said Wednesday afternoon, calling the assault a "possible hate crime."

The suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday. He was later released from police custody with an order to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on May 24, the Mounties said.

"Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and especially when it involves individuals who have allegedly been targeted because of their sexual preference," said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien.

"We are aggressively pursuing this investigation and have reached out to the victim to ensure he is supported as the investigation progresses."

B.C. government officials have condemned the reported attack, with Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth calling the incident "unacceptable" and "vile."

"I think it's absolutely reprehensible what took place," said Farnworth on Wednesday afternoon.

"I can tell you as a gay person myself I would view it as a hate crime," he said.

In a social media post, B.C. Premier John Horgan condemned the attack.

"There is NO place for homophobia or any kind of hate in B.C.," he wrote in a tweet.

Farnworth added that police and the B.C. government take incidents like this "very seriously."

"It's disgusting," he said. "I don't think there's words strong enough that you can print to describe how angry – when you hear about this, when you hear about these comments – that it makes people.

SUPPORT AT UNIVERSITIES

VIU says it is offering support to Frey and his family, and urges anyone with information to contact Nanaimo RCMP.

"VIU takes this very seriously and we are committed to working with the RCMP in their investigation," said Irlanda Gonzalez Price, associate vice-president of student affairs at VIU.

"The safety of our students and employees is our highest priority, and we are committed to creating a space where all are welcome and all feel like they belong," she said.

After the assault occurred, Frey said he left the island to stay with family members elsewhere.

Frey's brother says he wants to see post-secondary institutions introduce mandatory courses on diversity and acceptance, to help prevent future attacks from occurring.

Vancouver Island University says it's looking to expand its programs on the topic.

"VIU is continuing to work with campus partners to enhance training and awareness activities that help build allyship," said Price.

Police are continuing to investigate the attack and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was at the party and witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.