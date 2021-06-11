Police arrest 25-year-old Stephen Perley Jr. following a weekend manhunt in New Brunswick

Police say they have arrested 25-year-old Stephen Perley Jr., who was the subject of an Alert Ready in New Brunswick over the weekend.

The New Brunswick RCMP, assisted by the Fredericton Police Force, arrested Perley without incident Sunday afternoon, the police said in a release.

On Friday, around 7:30 p.m., the New Brunswick RCMP say it responded to a complaint of a man who had fired a gun in Medford, north of Tobique Narrows.

The man fled the scene in a vehicle towards Perth-Andover. When police attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle in Tobique Narrows, shots were fired at officers, striking the police car with bullets. No one was injured.

The vehicle fled the scene to a nearby road in a wooded area. The vehicle was recovered the next day.

Earlier Sunday, officers say they arrested a 21-year man connected to the two shootings.

The RCMP says information gathered during the investigation led it to believe there were two people in the vehicle when shots were fired at officers Friday night.

The overnight manhunt on Friday prompted police to issue an alert advising residents in the area to shelter in place, lock doors and stay away from windows.

The Mounties issued a second alert Saturday morning after finding the vehicle saying people could leave their homes, but said the public should exercise caution and contact police immediately if they see the suspect.

With files from The Canadian Press.