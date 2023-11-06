Man arrested at demonstration over Israel-Gaza war

Calgary police say a man was arrested during another protest between supporters of Israel and Palestine Sunday afternoon.

The demonstration took place outside Calgary city hall at 2 p.m., with each party lining up on opposite sides of Macleod Trail.

Officials say more than 1,000 people attended and it was a peaceful protest but for one individual who was arrested for "causing a disturbance."

Charges are pending against them.

"We appeal to all protesters to act responsibly and protest within the laws. Anyone who jeopardizes public peace, endangers others, or participates in illegal activities will be held accountable for their actions," police said in a statement on X.

The Calgary Police Service says it took a number of precautions ahead of the event to protect public safety, including deploying a mobile command vehicle at the scene.