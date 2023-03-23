iHeartRadio

Man arrested at Toronto subway station after reportedly seen with a gun


Police are seen patrolling a TTC station in Toronto. (File)

A man was arrested at a Toronto subway station Thursday morning after it was reported he was carrying a firearm.

Toronto police said they received reports of an armed man at Woodbine Station just after 8:30 a.m.

Officers arrested the man and no injuries were reported, they said.

No gun was seen or recovered from the scene, they added.

PERSON WITH A GUN:
@ Woodbine Stn
8:38 am
-Collector reporting gun threat
-no gun seen
-1 man in custody
-no reported injuries #GO642095
^sc

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 23, 2023
