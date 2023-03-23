Man arrested at Toronto subway station after reportedly seen with a gun

A man was arrested at a Toronto subway station Thursday morning after it was reported he was carrying a firearm.

Toronto police said they received reports of an armed man at Woodbine Station just after 8:30 a.m.

Officers arrested the man and no injuries were reported, they said.

No gun was seen or recovered from the scene, they added.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

@ Woodbine Stn

8:38 am

-Collector reporting gun threat

-no gun seen

-1 man in custody

-no reported injuries #GO642095

^sc