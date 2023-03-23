Man arrested at Toronto subway station after reportedly seen with a gun
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
A man was arrested at a Toronto subway station Thursday morning after it was reported he was carrying a firearm.
Toronto police said they received reports of an armed man at Woodbine Station just after 8:30 a.m.
Officers arrested the man and no injuries were reported, they said.
No gun was seen or recovered from the scene, they added.
PERSON WITH A GUN:
@ Woodbine Stn
8:38 am
-Collector reporting gun threat
-no gun seen
-1 man in custody
-no reported injuries #GO642095
^sc
-
