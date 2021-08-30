Man arrested, charged after a cab driver was stabbed in Dartmouth, N.S.: HRP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in connection to a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth on Sunday.
Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to the area of 588 Portland St. after receiving a report of a stabbing.
Police say officers located a 57-year-old cab driver who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.
Two men, who were both passengers in the cab, were taken into custody in the area of the incident. Police say one of the men was released without charges.
Robert Joseph Richards, 34, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday to face a charge of aggravated assault.
