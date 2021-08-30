Man arrested, charged in connection to break-and-enter at Lawrencetown, N.S. school

The Annapolis County RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) has arrested a man in connection to a break-and-enter that happened at a school in Lawrencetown, N.S.

Police say the Lawrencetown Education Centre was broken into between June 20 and June 21 and a trailer, four canoes, paddles, personal floatation devices and a gas can were stolen. The total estimated value of the theft was $15,500, according to police.

On Aug. 25, the Annapolis County SCEU executed a search warrant at a home in Torbrook Mines, N.S. As a result, police say they arrested a man at the home without incident.

During the search, officers say they located the stolen canoes and trailer.

The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on Nov. 1 to face one charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.