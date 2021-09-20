Man arrested, charged in connection to Prince George motel fire that killed 3

A man was arrested and charged late last week in connection to a fire at a Prince George motel that killed three people last year.

Mounties announced the development on Monday, saying 35-year-old Justin Kyle Aster was arrested on Thursday.

Police say Aster was charged with criminal negligence causing death, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property in connection to a fire that happened on July 8, 2020.

Mounties say Aster is known to them and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

"Investigators in our serious crime unit have put many long hours into this file and are proud to be able to bring a suspect forward to the courts in relation to these three tragic deaths," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in a news release.

On the day the fire broke out, crews were called just before 9 a.m. Three bodies were found in the building on Victoria Street near 9th Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Mounties and the B.C. Coroner Service each conducted investigations.