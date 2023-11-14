Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni

Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 5100 block of Argyle Street on the afternoon of Oct. 20.

Investigators determined that one man suffered stab wounds during an altercation between two men who were known to each other.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and evaded police for over three weeks until Monday when a Port Alberni RCMP patrol officer located him in what police described as a "high-crime" area.

Investigators say Dylan Hamilton-George, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.