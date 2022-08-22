Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina police

A 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at a woman on the 2900 block of Dewdney Ave.

As RPS officers approached the area, they found a man matching the description of the suspect in the report on the 1500 block Retallack St., according to a news release.

Officers confronted the man and ordered him to stop and get on the ground. The suspect allegedly didn’t obey officers’ requests and a canine unit was used in the arrest.

Download the CTV News app to get local alerts sent to your device

When police searched the suspect, they discovered several weapons and a homemade firearm.

The man was taken to hospital for dog-bite related injuries, and then to RPS detention.

The accused currently faces a dozen charges such as carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, breach of probation among others.

The accused made his first court appearance in provincial court on Monday, Aug. 22.