Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina police
A 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.
At around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at a woman on the 2900 block of Dewdney Ave.
As RPS officers approached the area, they found a man matching the description of the suspect in the report on the 1500 block Retallack St., according to a news release.
Officers confronted the man and ordered him to stop and get on the ground. The suspect allegedly didn’t obey officers’ requests and a canine unit was used in the arrest.
When police searched the suspect, they discovered several weapons and a homemade firearm.
The man was taken to hospital for dog-bite related injuries, and then to RPS detention.
The accused currently faces a dozen charges such as carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, breach of probation among others.
The accused made his first court appearance in provincial court on Monday, Aug. 22.
