Man arrested following alleged harassment incident

Windsor police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an alleged criminal harassment incident in the city’s west end.

Officers attended the complaint just after 10 a.m. Friday where officers learned an unknown driver had followed a woman walking on College Avenue between California Avenue and Crawford Avenue.

Police requested the public’s assistance identifying the suspect Saturday after police obtained surveillance images of the suspect and the older model Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck he was driving at the time.

Within hours after issuing the request, police released an update saying the man had turned himself in at police headquarters around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.