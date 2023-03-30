Man arrested following assault of 15-year-old at Bathurst Station
A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a 15-year-old in the face unprovoked at Bathurst Station last week.
On March 23, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Toronto police responded to a call for assault at Bathurst Station.
It is alleged that a 15-year-old boy was riding the escalator toward street level, when the man standing in front of him turned around and punched him in the face without reason.
Justin Corbett, 33, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.
His arrest comes days after police released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.
Police continue to investigate and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
This incident kicked off a rash of violent occurrences on the TTC last weekend, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at Keele Station on Saturday night. A 22-year-old homeless man was later charged with first-degree murder in that incident.
There have been at least four homicides on or directly outside TTC property over the last year.
-
Candlelight walk held in west end to honour 16-year-old killed in TTC stabbingHundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Toronto's west end on Thursday night to honour 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes who was fatally stabbed at Keele Station last Saturday.
-
Point Douglas fire sends smoke billowing over WinnipegA timber-frame shed behind a historic building in Point Douglas is a total loss after flames razed the structure to the ground.
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictionsAt Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trailThe Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital siteThe redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
-
City of Moncton dealing with significant retroactive RCMP costsConstruction continues on a new headquarters for the Codiac Regional RCMP that is costing the city of Moncton $57.2 million, but that isn't the only policing cost the city is dealing with right now.
-
Wednesday night road closure in Diamond Valley: RCMPTurner Valley RCMP issued a statement early Thursday evening advising of a road closure in the area.
-
Lethbridge wants help naming its curbside organics trucksIf Lethbridge can name its snowplows, why not its organic collection trucks?
-
Influenza in Alberta: Cases up slightly, one new death reportedOne more Albertan has died from influenza since the last update according to the data, while newly reported cases for the last two weeks were slightly higher than the numbers seen for a month prior.