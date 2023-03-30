Man arrested following assault of 15-year-old at Bathurst Station

A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a 15-year-old in the face unprovoked at Bathurst Station last week.

On March 23, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Toronto police responded to a call for assault at Bathurst Station.

It is alleged that a 15-year-old boy was riding the escalator toward street level, when the man standing in front of him turned around and punched him in the face without reason.

Justin Corbett, 33, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

His arrest comes days after police released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.

Police continue to investigate and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

This incident kicked off a rash of violent occurrences on the TTC last weekend, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at Keele Station on Saturday night. A 22-year-old homeless man was later charged with first-degree murder in that incident.

There have been at least four homicides on or directly outside TTC property over the last year.