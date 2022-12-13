Man arrested following break-in and stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.

The Nanaimo RCMP say one man is in custody and another suspect is still at large following a stabbing in the city on Saturday morning.

Mounties say the attack occurred around 7:40 a.m. at an apartment in the 600-block of Albert Street.

Police were told that two people who were wearing masks broke into the apartment and stabbed a man several times before fleeing.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP. He was later released from hospital.

Later that day, police say one of the two stabbing suspects was arrested while officers were observing a local home.

Nanaimo man Jordan White, 26, was found inside of a stolen car, police say. He was arrested and later charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of disguise with intent.

He remained in police custody as of Monday as police continued to search for the second suspect.

SEARCH WARRANT

On Monday morning, the Nanaimo RCMP and members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a home in the 400-block of Murray Street.

Police say the ERT was called in to help search the home as a precaution.

"ERT is utilized for situations where investigators believe there is a strong possibility of firearms being present and if the individuals involved are known to be violent," said Nanaimo RCMP R/Const. Gary O’Brien in a release Monday.

Police say the home is "well known to local Mounties" for crime, drug use and general social disorder.

Monday's search was in connection to the weekend stabbing. Eleven people were detained at the property during the search and all were later released without charges.

Police say the Murray Street home has long been a hub of complaints.

"The home is being considered as a nuisance property but has yet to receive that designation," said O'Brien. "The search warrant carried out today will certainly add more substance to our recommendation that it be declared a nuisance."

Mounties completed their search of the home on Monday. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.