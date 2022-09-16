Man arrested following break-in at Saint John, N.B., bank

A man is in custody after a bank was broken into early Friday morning in Saint John, N.B.

Around 3:50 a.m., the Saint John Police Force responded to a commercial robbery at a bank on King Street in the city’s Uptown area.

Officers arrived a short time later and discovered a broken door.

According to a police news release, the officers found a 39-year-old man inside the bank and arrested him for breaking and entering.

Police held the man in custody overnight. He was due in court Friday.

The force is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 1-506-648-3333, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.