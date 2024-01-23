Man arrested following destructive break-in at Barrie church

Police in Barrie were called to investigate after someone broke into a church through a stained glass window and caused a significant amount of damage inside the building.

According to the service, officers got the call early Monday afternoon and surrounded the Trinity Anglican Church on Collier Street to ensure the suspect couldn't escape.

Police say officers entered the church to find an organ, pews and a Christmas Nativity scene damaged and the suspect "precariously balancing on a beam that spanned across the front altar area."

Police say the officers managed to convince the man to come down and surrender.

On the church's Facebook page, Rev. Simon said some neighbours saw the break-in and immediately notified the authorities, adding the suspect broke the glass to the bell tower "with a clear intention of doing as much damage as possible."

The 32-year-old suspect of no fixed address was taken into custody and charged with mischief over $5,000 and break-and-enter.