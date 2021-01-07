Waterloo regional police say that a man has been arrested following a disturbance in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

Officials tweeted about the incident at around 6:20 p.m. The post said it was in the Hilltop Drive area.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of two individuals arguing. As a result, one man was arrested.

Police say the man was arrested on the strength of a warrant and held for a show cause hearing.

During the time of the call, police warned there would be an increased officer presence in the area.

Currently in the area of Hilltop Drive in Cambridge for reports of a disturbance.



There will be an increased police presence in the area while we continue to investigate.



