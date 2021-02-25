Two female employees of a Maple Leaf Foods facility in Hamilton were rushed to hospital early this morning after police say they were stabbed multiple times by a male co-worker.

In a news release, Hamilton police said officers were called to a business in the area of Glover Road and Twenty Road East shortly after 4 a.m. for a reported assault.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman in her 40s and a female in her late teens suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are currently in stable condition.

Police said a 39-year-old man was arrested a short time later and the suspect now faces two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators have described the incident as an “isolated assault at a workplace.”

The victims and the accused are all employees at facility, police confirmed.

Investigators have not released the name of the man charged in connection with the double stabbing.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Thursday morning, Maple Leaf Foods confirmed that the incident happened in a “common area” of its Heritage facility in Hamilton early this morning.

"We are working closely with police as they investigate. We can confirm that no product was affected and there is no food safety risk to the public,” the statement read.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact investigators.

“The Division Three Criminal Investigation Branch (has) taken over the investigation that remains ongoing,” the news release read. “A police presence is expected in the area for the majority of the day.”