Man arrested following fire in Mimico


A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)

One man has been arrested after a fire broke out at a building in Mimico Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said fire crews responded to the area of Royal York Road and Newcastle Street, south of the Gardiner Expressway, just before 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Police said a man was taken into custody in relation to arson, but did not provide any more details about the suspect.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

FIRE:
Royal York Rd & Newcastle St
4:56 pm
- reports of building on fire
- @Toronto_Fire o/s
- police o/s
- officers have 1 man in custody
- no reported injuries#GO1798535
^sc

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 2, 2023
