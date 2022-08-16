Man arrested following sexual assault investigation in Windsor’s west end
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly broke into a woman’s west end home and sexually assaulted her.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Russell Street around 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 for a report of a sexual assault.
It was reported that an unknown man entered the woman’s home through an unlocked door. The woman was assaulted by the suspect before he fled the scene, police say.
Police released a composite sketch of the suspect last Friday and received multiple tips as a result.
Police requested surveillance footage and released an image, followed up on the many tips, and investigated and cleared multiple people as suspects over the course of the investigation.
Investigators identified the suspect who was arrested without incident Monday around 7:45 p.m.
Douglas Serrano, 35, of Windsor has been charged with sexual assault and break and enter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
