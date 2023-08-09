Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP

Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.

The West District RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near a construction site in Cloverdale at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday.

“Police immediately attended the scene and began investigating. At 4:59 p.m., an Alert Ready message was issued for the Cloverdale region, East of Hartland, advising residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release Wednesday.

Police say officers were able to locate and arrest the individual at 5:16 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police say an updated Alert Ready message was issued advising the incident was now concluded, and that residents could resume normal activities.

"We want to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this incident," said Ouellette.

"We would also like to recognize the excellent police work by all members involved, which led to a quick and safe resolution to this situation.”

The investigation is ongoing.