Man arrested following stabbing at University LRT station

An international student received significant injuries to his arm after being stabbed and assaulted while taking the LRT.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the University LRT station, an international student attending the University of Alberta was assaulted and stabbed.

Edmonton police say a 30-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. No name has been released as the investigation continues.

On a Facebook post, University of Alberta Students’ Union president Joel Agarwal said he was aware of the incident and was working with the student to determine next steps.

More to come…