Man arrested following standoff at home in Black Diamond, Alta.
Police have arrested a man in his 50s following an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a hospital, daycare and several schools in southern Alberta.
Turner Valley RCMP say officers responded to a home near First Street and Second Avenue S.E. at about 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of threats being uttered by an individual.
Members of the Alberta RCMP emergency response team and RCMP police dog services were also dispatched to the scene to assist in blocking off the home.
Officials say the incident had a significant impact on the community.
"Some residents were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution. Residents in an area in proximity to the scene were requested to shelter in place. This included the local hospital, as well as area schools and a daycare," RCMP said in a release.
Police managed to make contact with the suspect, who eventually exited the home and was taken into custody by the following evening.
He was found to be in medical distress and was taken to hospital for treatment.
No charges have been laid so far.
There are no details about the nature of the threats.
