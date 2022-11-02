Man arrested following weapons complaint, no threat to public: Halifax police

Police say a man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that prompted five schools to be placed under a hold-and-secure order in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police said at 12:15 p.m. that they were investigating the complaint in the Frederick Avenue area.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) tweeted 15 minutes later that Burton Ettinger Elementary, Clayton Park Junior High, Duc d'Anville Elementary, Fairview Heights Elementary, and Fairview Junior High were under a hold-and-secure order “as an event unfolds in the community.”

HRCE said in a statement to CTV News that all students and staff were safe and the buildings were secure. It also clarified that the situation was happening in the community and wasn’t related to the schools.

Frederick Avenue between Alex and Hillcrest streets was closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic while police remained on scene.

Police tweeted an update at 1:30 p.m., stating that a man had been taken into custody.

Update: Frederick Avenue has been reopened to traffic. A man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident. There is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing, and we thank the public for their cooperation. pic.twitter.com/gao4B4MBLZ

Police say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Frederick Avenue has reopened to traffic.

Meanwhile, the hold-and-secure order has been lifted at the five schools, and HRCE says students will be dismissed at their regular times.

UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Hold and Secure has been lifted at all five schools. Students will be dismissed at their regular times. Families have been notified. Thank you for your patience.