Man arrested for a third time for assaults at Guelph restaurant
A Brampton man has been arrested -- not once, not twice, but three times -- for assaulting employees at a Guelph restaurant.
The latest incident happened Friday.
Guelph police said the man went inside the restaurant and spat on the floor. A short time later, he returned to the business and began yelling death threats at a manager. Police said he also threw a chair that hit an employee’s shins.
The 20-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.
The man is well known to both police and workers at the establishment.
On Dec. 30, he spat in a restaurant employee’s face and shoved him. Then he knocked over tables and chairs, while also yelling death threats and throwing a water bottle at the employee.
The man, who initially refused to identify himself to police, was arrested but then released on an undertaking. Police said one of his conditions was that he wouldn’t go back to the restaurant or contact the victims.
He returned to the restaurant less than 24 hours later and was arrested again.
He was charged with three counts of assault, uttering death threats, obstructing police and failing to comply with an undertaking.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the priceWith snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSBA pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.
-
Police show off encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' siteA pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police early Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton Elks release quarterback Cornelius, linebacker KonarThe Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.
-
8 in 10 Ontarians think Canada is in a recession, nearly half expect to fall behind financially in 2024: surveyMost people in Ontario don’t have high hopes for Canada’s economy in 2024, according to a new survey which also shows respondents aren’t feeling great about their personal finances either.
-
Halifax authorities urge ice safety, awarenessHalifax Regional Police is urging people to avoid lakes and “stay off the ice until it is safe.”
-
N.B. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault: SiRTA New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing a charge of sexual assault after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
-
Saskatoon police warn public of grandparent scamThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) economic crime unit is alerting the public about a series of fraudulent activities occurring in Saskatoon.