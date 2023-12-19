Man arrested for allegedly making threats at Chatham bank

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 31-year-old man after police say he made threats at a local bank.

On Monday at 2:57 p.m., police responded to the Bank of Montreal on St. Clair Street in Chatham for a threat investigation.

Officers say they learned the man approached a Customer Service Representative requesting a new bank card.

When asked for identification, the man allegedly became upset and commented on harming the representative and damaging the bank. The man was still on the scene and was arrested.

The 31-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with uttering threats. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.