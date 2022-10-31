Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ducks with BB gun

The Stratford Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man after receiving reports of “a male shooting at ducks in the storm pond with a black handgun.”

Police said they attended the area of Culliton Street and Forman Avenue on Friday just after 5 p.m., where they observed the man holding a black Glock-style handgun.

“This caused the officers to remove their firearms and conduct a gun-point arrest of the male,” police said in a news release.

The man was arrested without incident and the gun seized was found to be a black Glock replica BB gun, according to police.

The man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and mischief.

Police are reminding the public of the dangers of possessing realistic replica weapons, and that these types of weapons, including BB guns, pellet guns and airsoft guns, are prohibited to use within the City of Stratford.