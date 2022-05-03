Man arrested for allegedly uttering threats at mosque in Toronto: police
Staff
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they've arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly uttering violent threats towards individuals at a mosque in the city's east end.
Police say officers began investigating on April 15.
They allege the man entered the mosque during an evening prayer, made violent threats towards individuals and fled upon completion of the service.
Police say the man was arrested on April 17 and charged with uttering threats.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.
-
Overnight road closure on Oxford Street to begin at midnightStarting at midnight tonight, drivers on Oxford Street will have to find an alternative route. Oxford Street will be closed between Wharncliffe Road and Richmond Street to allow CP Rail to make repairs to the railway bridge in the area.
-
Flood waters cause another closure of Highway 75, impacting one Manitoba townContinued flooding in southern Manitoba has closed down another stretch of Highway 75, and now one town is blocked on three sides.
-
Province gives $12 million to North Bay hospitalThe provincial government is providing more than $12 million for the North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC).
-
Sask. man starts organ donor foundation in honour of late wifeOrgan donation has affected Clarence Pilon's family. That's why he started the Karen Pilon Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win TuesdayNova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
-
Saskatoon fans say goodbye to Guy LafleurThe Western Canada Montreal Canadiens Fan Club held a tribute to Guy Lafleur in the club’s dressing room at the Harold Latrace Arena on Tuesday.
-
Man struck and killed by truck that left the scene in Delta"It's under investigation but there is some indication that the driver was not even aware," Acting Sgt. Leisa Schaefer told CTV News.
-
'Unacceptable': Assiniboia residents raise concerns over emergency service disruptionsAnother temporary service disruption in Assiniboia has shut down the town’s emergency services for 12 hours each day.
-
Cleanup plan moves ahead for former homeless encampment in Sudbury's Memorial ParkAfter being the centre of a homeless encampment, Greater Sudbury is getting ready to do some cleanup work in Memorial Park to ensure it is safe.