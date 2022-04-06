Man arrested for assaulting officers while woman being arrested for theft: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a woman for shoplifting and a man for reportedly assaulting officers while they were arresting the woman.

Officers first spotted a woman walking on Silvercreek Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday who was wanted in relation to a theft from last month, according to officials.

Police say they approached the woman, who was walking with a man, told her she was under arrest, and found a can of bear spray in her purse.

The man reportedly became agitated when he was told to leave,. Police say he kicked the passenger door of the cruiser and caused roughly $2,000 in damage.

The man was told he was also under arrest and then tried to punch one of the officers, according to officials.

A 34-year-old Guelph woman is facing charges for weapon possession as well as breaching probation. A 54-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and assaulting police.