Victoria police are investigating after a female restaurant employee was assaulted in the Harris Green area on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the Pizza Hut at 911 Yates St. just after 10 p.m. for reports of a man "violently attacking a woman."

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on a sidewalk in front of the business. She was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the victim was a restaurant employee who had heard two men arguing outside of the business and asked them to leave.

One of the men then assaulted the woman, "reportedly punching her several times" and throwing her to the ground before fleeing the area, police said.

The next morning, around 8 a.m., police say they located and arrested a suspect in the 1000-block of View Street. He currently remains in police custody.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have surveillance footage of the assault is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.