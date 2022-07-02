Man arrested for attempted choking with shoelace: Brandon police
Brandon Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to choke another man with a shoelace.
According to police, the assault took place just before 7 p.m. Monday on the Daly Overpass in Brandon, when a suspect attacked a 72-year-old man who was watching the construction of the new bridge.
Officers say the suspect tried to strangle the victim using a shoelace. However, police said the victim fought off the suspect by flipping him over his shoulder and restraining him. A passerby also helped to restrain the suspect until police arrived.
Police note the assault was unprovoked, and the victim did not need any medical attention.
The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a number of charges including assault by choking. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Police note alcohol may have been a factor in the suspect’s behaviour.
