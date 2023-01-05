Man arrested for brandishing knife at Winnipeg apartment building: police

The Winnipeg Police Service made an arrest on Thursday morning after a man was allegedly brandishing a knife at a downtown apartment building.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street around midnight for the report of an “erratic” man brandishing a knife. Officers allege the man barricaded himself shortly after, and was eventually taken into custody around 6 a.m.

Police remain on scene, and there are at least three tactical vehicles and several more marked cruisers outside the apartment building at the corner of Kennedy and Sargent Avenue. A fire truck and ambulance were also at the scene, but both have left as of 6:30 a.m.

Kennedy is closed in the area, but some traffic is moving through on Sargent.

Police will release more information later on Thursday.