Man arrested for break and enter after fleeing police
Police in Chatham-Kent had to use thermal vision in order to apprehend a suspect who’d broken into a business and then fled the scene on Saturday.
According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Saturday police were dispatched to Ridgetown for a report of an active break and enter after a business owner observed a masked man inside his store.
Multiple units attended and discovered the suspect had fled the scene.
Police contained a search area and deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with thermal vision in order to locate the suspect.
A short time later, a 43-year-old Chatham-Kent man was located and charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and disguise with intent.
Police said the suspect was already wanted by police for failing to attend court and was breaching a curfew condition from a previous bail condition at the time of his arrest.
The suspect was held pending a bail hearing.
