Man arrested for break and enter found sleeping in stolen truck: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in Stonewall arrested a 22-year-old man after a break-in at a business in the RM of Rockwood on Wednesday.

Mounties responded to a report of a break-and-enter on Road 78 North at 7 a.m. According to RCMP, surveillance video from the business showed the break-in occurred around midnight, with a pick-up truck and front-end loader being stolen.

The front-end loader was found down the road from the business, along with a damaged side-by-side recreational off-road vehicle.

The pick-up truck was found on the property, but was stuck in the snow in a gravel pit.

“When officers approached the truck they noticed it was running, and there was a male who appeared to be sleeping inside,” RCMP said in a news release, adding the man was arrested without incident.

The man, who is from the RM of Rockwood, is facing charges of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments. The charges have not been tested in court.

The man was released from custody and will be in court on June 20, 2022.

RCMP was looking for the owner of the side-by-side vehicle, and said they had found the owner Friday afternoon.