Man arrested for child pornography, sexual interference in Saint John
A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into sexual interference and child pornography in Saint John, N.B.
The Saint John Police Force responded to a complaint of possible child pornography discovered on a man’s cellphone around 1:51 a.m. Tuesday.
Police were also told it was believed the man knew the children depicted in the media on his phone.
Officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence and seized a number of electronic devices.
Police say they arrested the man for sexual interference, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.
The man was released from custody on an undertaking to return to court on Dec. 15. He is also under conditions, including, but not limited to "not be in or near any places where children under the age of 16 years are likely to congregate."
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.