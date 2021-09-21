Man arrested for dangerous driving after truck rolls over in Lower Sackville, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree in Lower Sackville, N.S. on Monday evening.
Halifax District RCMP says, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, an officer observed a truck going at a high rate of speed on Sackville Dr. Police say the officer turned around to check on the truck and could not see it but spotted ‘dust and smoke in the air’ a short distance away.
Officers approached the area and saw the truck on its roof in the parking lot of a business on Sackville Dr. The driver was assisted in getting out of the car and assessed by EHS for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation determined that the speeding truck went off the road, struck a tree and bench before rolling and coming to a stop on its roof.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and later released. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 24 to face a charge of dangerous driving.
RCMP says the driver was also ticketed for driving with a revoked licence.
