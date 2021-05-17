Man arrested for dangerous driving on U of G campus

A Guelph man is facing a slew of charges after police reportedly saw him doing doughnuts on the University of Guelph campus Friday.

About 5:30 p.m., campus police officers observed a vehicle doing doughnuts on university property, Guelph police said in a release.

The vehicle allegedly drove off when campus officers approached, but officers were able to follow the vehicle and eventually block it in.

A male exited the vehicle and was arrested for dangerous driving, police said, but "began resisting and pulling away" before campus police officers "got him under control."

When members of Guelph police arrived at the scene to assist, they discovered rounds of ammunition in the vehicle, according to the release.

The man was "exhibiting bizarre behaviour" and taken to hospital for a mental health assessment, police said.

Officers later seized three firearms at the man's residence, according to officials.

A 46-year-old Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, resisting arrest and careless use of ammunition.