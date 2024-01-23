Man arrested for 'disturbance' at Tim Hortons: CKPS

A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing charges after police say he was interfering with business operations.

Police responded to Tim Horton’s on Third Street in Chatham for a disturbance at 6:44 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived and located the man.

The man was arrested on Jan. 21, for a similar occurrence on Queen Street in Chatham.

The man was arrested and charged with mischief. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

He is currently facing the following charges: uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and two counts of mischief.