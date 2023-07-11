iHeartRadio

Man arrested for exposing himself to families at Guelph splash pad


A spray park appears in a file photo. (CTV News)

A 54-year-old Guelph man has been charged with committing an indecent act after police say he exposed himself to a crowd gathered at a downtown splash pad.

According to police, just before 5 p.m. on Monday, officers saw the man remove his shorts, “exposing himself fully to a crowd of families.”

Police arrested the man. He’s set to appear in court in August.

